Despite Covid, India-Singapore trade likely to be around $21 bn in 2020-21

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Covid-19: Panel suggests WHO should have more power to stop pandemics
Singapore sends oxygen cylinders to support India's fight against Covid-19
UN stands ready to step up support to India: UN chief Antonio Guterres
AAP budget aims at raising per capita income at par with Singapore by 2047
-
Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, trade between India and Singapore is likely to touch USD 21 billion in financial year 2020-21, India's High Commissioner to Singapore P Kumaran has said.
"Trade between India and Singapore is a little over USD 19 billion," said the High Commissioner.
"It is likely to be around USD 21 billion when the full data for the financial year 2020-21 is available. From April 2019 to March 2020, it was USD 23 billion," the envoy was quoted as saying in a Friday weekly on Indian affairs, tabla!
Kumaran further said that "It is very encouraging despite the pandemic. Good performances by both sides under extremely stressful circumstances. It shows that we need each other and have to continue to support each other."
Meanwhile, Singapore has topped the list of foreign investment generators, accounting for 29 per cent of the record USD 81.72 billion foreign direct investment India received during the financial year 2020-21.
The United States was the second FDI generator at 23 per cent and Mauritius third at 9 per cent.
Separately, Kumaran said nearly 90,000 people from Singapore have taken the Vande Bharat Mission (repatriation) flights to India since they were started by the Indian government on May 7, last year.
"On an average, currently we do about 70 flights a month," he said.
He further noted that "we also calibrate the number of flights depending on the load. To optimise the load, the carriers do multiple destinations in India. For instance, we combine Chennai and Mumbai or Delhi. So, two destinations get connected."
However, the number of people taking the Vande Bharat flights have considerably reduced in recent weeks, according to Kumaran.
Each flight has a capacity of 180 to 200 and earlier it used to be 90 per cent occupancy going into India and 30 per cent from India. Now it is half of that. "People don't want to go because (COVID-19) cases are high in India. Also, not many re-entry permits are being issued by the Singapore government," Kumaran said.
"Only people who have urgent needs want to go. Nobody wants to take more risks than necessary," he said in an interview with the weekly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU