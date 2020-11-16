Diesel sales fall 5% in November after reaching pre-Covid levels in October

-
ALSO READ
Travel, tourism sector likely to lose Rs 5 trn due to Covid crisis: Report
IMF recommends three policy priorities to overcome Covid-19 crisis
Imran Khan says economy heading in right direction after tough years
Solid achievement of BJP's hate-filled nationalism: Rahul on IMF projection
Coroanvirus pandemic to leave up to 3.7% of loans as NPAs: Report
-
India's diesel sales fell 5 per cent in the first half of November when compared with the previous year, industry data showed on Monday, after rising for the first time in eight months in October.
Sale of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, was, however, 7 per cent higher month-on-month.
Between November 1 and 15, diesel consumption was 2.86 million tonnes, down from 3.01 million tonnes in the same period a year back. It was, however, higher than the 2.65 million tonnes demand during the first half of October.
Petrol sales rose marginally to 1.03 million tonnes from 1.02 million tonnes, while cooking gas (LPG) sales for the first time this year fell by 2 per cent to 1.07 million tonnes.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sales fell 53 per cent year-on-year to 155,000 tonnes but were 1.3 per cent higher month-on-month.
The total demand for petroleum products rose 2.5 per cent in October to reach 17.77 million tonnes. While petrol had reached pre-COVID levels in September itself, diesel consumption had returned to normal last month.
Diesel demand spurted 7.4 per cent year-on-year to 6.5 million tonnes while petrol sales were up 4.5 per cent at 2.54 million tonnes.
The growth in diesel consumption was the highest in a year.
Industry sources said month-on-month diesel sales has risen in November, which is a good sign.
Fuel demand had slumped by 49 per cent in April after a nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, shut industries and took most vehicles off-road.
The 69-day nationwide lockdown was followed by local and state-level restrictions. Restrictions have eased only slowly and in phases, and localised restrictions in containment zones remain.
The onset of the festive season has fuelled a rise in consumption but public transport is not back to normal levels yet as schools and educational institutions continue to remain shut in most parts of the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU