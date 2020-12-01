Early winter: Power consumption growth slows to 4.7% in November

India's growth rate slowed to 4.7 per cent at 98.37 billion units (BU) in November this year amid the onset of early winters especially in the Northern part of the country.

In November 2019, electricity consumption in the country was recorded at 93.94 BU, as per government data.

had entered positive territory in September and recorded double-digit surge in October, showed the power ministry data.

In September this year, recorded a growth of 4.4 per cent at 112.24 BU, compared to 107.51 BU in the same month last year.

India's power consumption grew by nearly 12 per cent to 109.53 BU in October this year, as against 97.84 BU in the same month last year.

According to experts, the onset of early winters especially in the Northern part of the country has affected power consumption. Economic activities are almost near normal due easing of lockdown, they said adding that growth in power consumption would continue in coming months.

According to the weather reports, Delhi recorded the coldest November in the past 71 years. Similar situation was witnessed in other parts of the country where the minimum temperature dipped.

The government had imposed the nationwide lockdown on March 25, to contain the spread of COVID-19. Power consumption started declining from March onwards due to fewer economic activities in the country.

The COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row -- from March to August this year.

Power consumption on a year-on-year basis declined 8.7 per cent in March, 23.2 per cent in April, 14.9 per cent in May, 10.9 per cent in June, 3.7 per cent in July and 1.7 per cent in August.

The data showed that electricity consumption had grown by 11.73 per cent in February. It has shown an improvement post-lockdown easing for economic activities after April 20.

Peak power demand met, the highest supply of power in the country in a day, in November was recorded at 160.77 GW, which is 3.5 per cent higher than 155.32 GW in the same month last year.

The peak power demand met in October was recorded at 170.04 GW, 3.5 per cent higher than 164.25 GW in the same month last year.

Peak power demand in September this year recorded a growth of 1.7 per cent at 176.41 GW, compared to 173.45 GW a year ago, the data showed.

Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from April to August this year due to the pandemic.

It had dropped to 24.9 per cent in April, 8.9 per cent in May, 9.6 per cent in June, 2.7 per cent in July and 5.6 per cent in August. In March, it was muted at 0.8 per cent.