East Delhi Municipal Corporation panel rejects new taxes proposed in budget

The Standing Committee of the cash-strapped East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday rejected the three new taxes, including a professional tax and a betterment tax, proposed in its annual to augment its revenue.

Additional Commissioner Alka R Sharma had presented the in December in which an education cess of five per cent of property tax had also been proposed.

The Standing Committee of the EDMC in a special meeting held on Monday rejected all hikes in taxes and levying of new taxes, the civic body said in a statement.

The EDMC always works for the welfare of people, it said.

The EDMC had earlier said a "professional tax at Rs 100 per month for those earning more than Rs 5 lakh a year; and Rs 200 per month for those earning more than Rs 10 lakh per month," had been proposed in the

A betterment tax (for enhancement of property value due to public infrastructure development) at 15 per cent of property tax had also been proposed.

A total revenue of Rs 50 crore was expected from these new taxes, it had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)