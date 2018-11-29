JUST IN
EC set to postpone polls in Rajasthan's Ramgarh after BSP candidate dies

Now the Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on 199 seats instead of 200 on December 7

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during by-election for parliamentary seat at a village in Rajastha. File photo: PTI

The Election Commission is set to postpone Assembly elections in Alwar's Ramgarh seat following the death of a BSP candidate Thursday, sources said.

The sources in the poll panel cited election laws to say that if the candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before the polls, elections are postponed.

"This allows the party to find a suitable replacement. The new date is announced keeping in mind the seven day period for filing nominations and 14 days of campaigning," a senior functionary explained.

The BSP is a recognised national party.

Now the Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on 199 seats instead of 200 on December 7. In Ramgarh constituency, there are as many as 21 candidates in the fray.
First Published: Thu, November 29 2018. 17:05 IST

