ECGC to conduct special country rating review on surge in global inflation

The of India (ECGC) will conduct a comprehensive country risk rating review as many nations face intense pressure on balance of payments following a surge in . This may trigger revision in premium on export credit cover based on the risk perception.

There has been a sharp rise in prices of inputs impacting after the Russia-Ukraine conflict early this year. While Asia and Africa have been more impacted, there is a concern for impact on members of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

According to Chairman M Senthilnathan, the review exercise would cover 90 countries, providing a clear picture. The decisions about country rating and premium would follow.

In April 2022, the government-owned export credit insurance agency had placed Sri Lanka under ‘Restricted Cover Category’ following economic and political turmoil in the Island nation.

The country reviews look at prevalent economic and political settings as well as developments that would have an impact in the future – horizon of 12 months.

Meanwhile, as a push for small exporters, it will give enhanced export credit risk cover to banks to the extent of 90 per cent for customers with working capital limit up to Rs 20 crore. The average per cent of cover for the export accounts with a limit of Rs 20 crore is estimated to be around 70 per cent. The State Bank of India (SBI) has inked to extend this cover to its customers with export credit facility, Senthilnathan said.

About plans for listing of public sector undertaking, chairman said it was looking for listing in the last quarter of the current financial year ending March 2023. The government has infused about Rs 1,500 crore in the last two years.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has done an initial review. The details about how much amount to be raised as fresh capital through public offering and part sale of government stake would be firmed up later, he said.

ECGC’s net worth stood at Rs 7,840 crore as of March 2022, up from Rs 6,365 crore in March 2021.