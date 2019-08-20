Economists estimate GDP growth of 5.5-5.6% in Q1 FY20 amid slowdown

Amid slowdown in various sectors, experts believe the Indian economy has grown by 5.5-6 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of the current financial year (2019-20 or FY20). The lower range of these projections means the economy has slowed further. In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2018-19 (FY19), it had grown 5.8 per cent. The higher range points to a slight recovery.

Growth was at a 20-quarter low in Q4FY19. GDP numbers for Q1FY20 are scheduled to be released on August 30. ALSO READ: GDP measurement and the slowdown “Momentum has not picked up yet. The NBFC ...