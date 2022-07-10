EPFO to soon disburse pension to over 7.3 mn pensioners in one go

-
ALSO READ
Provident fund interest rate for FY22 lowered to four-decade low of 8.1%
Govt dept to collaborate with SBI to create integrated pension portal
Why your allocation to EPF should not change despite interest rate cut
Budget session of Parliament resumes from Monday
Two separate Sebi panels to review ownership norms of MFs, trustees
-
Retirement fund body EPFO will consider and approve a proposal for setting up a central pension disbursal system in its meeting on July 29 and 30, paving the way for crediting the benefit into over 73 lakh pensioners' bank accounts in one go across India.
Presently, over 138 regional offices of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) disburse pensions to beneficiaries in their region separately. Thus, the pensioners of different regional offices are getting pensions at different times or days.
"A proposal for setting up a central pension disbursal system will be placed in the EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in a meeting scheduled on July 29 and 30," a source told PTI.
The source further stated that the pension would be disbursed using a central database of over 138 regional offices in the country and this will facilitate crediting the benefit into bank accounts of over 73 lakh beneficiaries in one go.
The source explained that all regional offices cater to the pensioners in their regions separately and that is why pensioners across the country get pension on different times or days.
In the 229th meeting of the CBT held on November 20, 2021, the trustees had approved the proposal for development of centralized IT-enabled systems by C-DAC.
The labour ministry had stated in a statement after the meeting that post this, the field functionalities will move on a central database in a phased manner enabling smoother operations and enhanced service delivery.
The centralized system will facilitate de-duplication & merger of all PF accounts of any member. It will remove the requirement of transfer of account on change of job, it had said.
The source said that the CBT will also consider and approve a proposal to allow withdrawal of deposits from pension accounts by subscribers who have contributed for less than six months.
Presently, only those subscribers are eligible for withdrawal from their pension accounts who have contributed for six months to 10 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU