Exports up 60% in March at $34.5 bn, but decline by 7% in FY21: Govt data

-
ALSO READ
The pain points that India's burgeoning farm exports don't reveal
Exports: A post-Covid opportunity
Both exports and imports record growth in December; first time since Feb
Two-wheeler exports to decline by 18-21% in FY21, says India Ratings
India's exports rise 6% to $27.58 bn in Sept, imports decline 19.6%
-
The country's exports jumped by 60.29 per cent to $34.45 billion in March even as the outbound shipments contracted by 7.26 per cent during the full 2020-21 fiscal to $290.63 billion.
Imports too grew by 53.74 per cent to $48.38 billion in March, but dipped by 18 per cent to $389.18 billion during April-March 2020-21, according to the government data released on Thursday.
Trade deficit during March 2021 widened to $13.93 billion from $9.98 billion in March 2020. The trade deficit during the full fiscal, however, narrowed to $98.56 billion as against $161.35 billion during 2019-20, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU