Finance Ministry, LIC start contact tracing to assess Covid-19 aid

The finance ministry and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have begun a massive contact tracing exercise to discover the penetration of life insurance among the poor. The government hopes to use this data to assess the extent of financial support needed to recover from the pandemic.

Officials are reaching out to the families of those who have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, to enquire if they held a life insurance policy. “It is a painstaking exercise. We reach out only after a few days of death when the family would be possibly less ...