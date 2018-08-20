FinMin proposes to ease process of obtaining 'no tax deduction' certificate

The has proposed amendments in the for obtaining 'no deduction of tax' certificate electronically, a move aimed at minimising human interface and reducing compliance burden.

The tax department proposes to make changes in Form No 13 and related rules under the

"In order to rationalise and make the process of issuance of certificate for no deduction of tax or deduction/collection of tax at lower rate electronic, the existing Form No 13 and relevant IT Rules are required to be amended," said the revenue department.

"This is vital for minimising the human interface and reducing the compliance burden on the applicant," the department added while seeking comments from stakeholders by September 4 on the draft notification in this regard.

Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann, said getting nil or lower deduction certificate from is burdensome for taxpayers especially senior citizens who are required to submit in hardcopy by visiting jurisdictional Income Tax Office.

"There is no centralised process to apply online for getting such certificate except in a few states like, Karnataka and Goa which allow the filing of electronically. Extending such benefit to all states will be a commendable step," he said.

The draft notification proposing the amendments is available on the website of the