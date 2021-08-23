FM Nirmala Sitharaman to start two-day visit to Mumbai from Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
Funds under MPLADS for 2019-20 cleared: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Health, credit, jobs: FM announces 8 measures to revive economy in pandemic
Govt announces 500,000 free visas, loan guarantee scheme for travel sector
Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi coming back to face law: FM Sitharaman
-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting the financial capital for two days starting on Tuesday to meet key stakeholders.
She will begin the day with a meeting with officials from the Income Tax department in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district and follow it up with deliberations on the indirect tax side by meeting officials from goods and services tax and customs departments, according to a tweet from her office.
Sitharaman is also meeting industry leaders in a gathering organised by lobby grouping CII.
This is the first visit by the finance minister since the onset of the pandemic and comes at a time when a greater focus is on the government for aiding recovery because high inflation constrains the RBI.
On the second day of the visit, Sitharaman will be undertaking an annual performance review of public sector banks in BKC itself, according to the tweet.
This will be followed with an event organised by Indian Banks Association (IBA) to launch "Enhanced Access and Service Excellence" (EASE) 4.0 in the same business district, it said.
The minister is also scheduled to address a press conference with select journalists on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Sitharaman on Monday announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.
Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU