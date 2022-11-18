JUST IN
Business Standard

FM urges AIIB to scale up investment in renewal energy, smart technologies

AIIB President Jin Liqun called upon the finance minister here and discussed various issues of relevance to the bank

Topics
AIIB | Nirmala Sitharaman | Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to scale up investment in renewal energy and smart technologies and also urged the multilateral agency to set up a regional office in India.

AIIB President Jin Liqun called upon the finance minister here and discussed various issues of relevance to the bank.

"While appreciating AIIB's growing portfolio in India, FM Smt.@nsitharaman suggested that @AIIB_Official should scale-up #investments and mobilise private finance in India's key priority areas including #RenewableEnergy, #EnergyEfficiency and climate #SmartTechnologies," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

India is a founding member of AIIB with the second-highest voting share. India holds 7.74 per cent equity in the multilateral bank, next only to China (29.9 per cent).

"As India is the largest client of @AIIB_Official, FM Smt.@nsitharaman reiterated that AIIB should plan to set up a regional presence in India to facilitate dialogue and outreach to the project authorities," the ministry added.

AIIB began its operations in Beijing in January 2016 and has since grown to 105 approved members worldwide.

The bank is a multilateral development lender whose mission is financing the 'Infrastructure for Tomorrow' with sustainability at its core.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 18:03 IST

`
