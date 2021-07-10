Fuel price hike: Delhi Congress protests against petrol, diesel prices

-
The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday held a signature campaign at petrol pumps across the national capital to protest against the fuel price rise.
DPCC president Anil Chaudhary attacked the Delhi government and the central government, saying regular hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel add to the "sky-rocketing expenses" of households.
"The Modi government at the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi were revelling at the misery of the people, without taking any corrective measures, as they were making enormous profits from fuel price hikes," Chaudhary said in a statement.
Chaudhary took part in the signature campaign at the Janpath Road and Chandni Chowk petrol pumps.
The Congress leader questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the steps taken to control the price hike.
"Why is he not reducing VAT on oil prices to provide relief to Delhiites? If the Centre does not reduce Excise Duty, Delhi can reduce VAT, which will help reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in the National Capital, to provide relief to the people," he argued.
Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 9 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers issued on Thursday.
Petrol price, which has already crossed Rs 100 in over half of the country, rose to Rs 100.56 a litre in Delhi and Rs 106.59 in Mumbai. Diesel rate climbed to Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.18 in Mumbai.
