Fuel prices steady across metros for 13th day, petrol at Rs 83.71 per litre

-
ALSO READ
Fuel demand climbs for 3rd straight month in November over renewed activity
Fuel demand recovery stalled in July amid Covid lockdown, prices: Report
Covid-19 impact: India's fuel demand declines 7.5%, most since April
Renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in UK, Europe slows down pace of fuel demand
Jet fuel demand outlook sours after fleeting market optimism
-
Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the 13th consecutive day on Sunday across the four metro cities.
In the national capital, petrol was priced at Rs 83.71 per litre. In the other key cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 90.34, Rs 86.51 and Rs 85.19 a litre respectively.
Oil market companies (OMC) have gone on a wait-and-watch mode at a time when news of successful coronavirus vaccine and expectations of big pick-up in demand have kept crude on the boil with prices breaching $52 a barrel mark.
Petrol prices were very close to breaching the all-time high level of Rs 84 a litre (reached on October 4, 2018) when it touched Rs 83.71 a litre on December 7. But the march has been halted ever since with no further price revision.
Global crude prices have risen almost $12 a barrel in last one month to reach over $52 a barrel now. But even at this level, it is far less than than average crude price of $80.08 a barrel in October 2018 when petrol prices touched highs of Rs 84 a litre in the national capital.
Diesel prices too were same as the previous levels. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was sold for Rs 73.87, Rs 80.51, Rs 79.21 and Rs 77.44 per litre, respectively, all unchanged levels.
--IANS
rrb/sn/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU