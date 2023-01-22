Ganga water scheme to soon meet drinking water needs in Nawada: Nitish

-
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi
High uranium concentration in groundwater in Bihar worries authorities
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Adani Enterprises secures funds to build Ganga Expressway at Rs 23,000 cr
RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that his government, under its Ganga Water Supply Scheme (GWSS), will soon provide treated flood waters to households of Nawada district.
Talking to reporters here, during his ongoing 'Samadhan Yatra', Kumar said the project will meet the drinking water needs of the district.
"Work to provide treated flood waters of river Ganga to households in Nawada district is underway on a war footing. It will be completed in the next few months. People of Nawada will soon get sacred Ganga water at home," he underlined.
Notably, the CM had launched the scheme, worth Rs 4,175 crore, in Gaya and Rajgir in November last year.
The scheme was approved in a special cabinet meeting held in Gaya in December 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 23:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU