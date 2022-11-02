JUST IN
Global Investors' Meet: K'taka govt inks 50 MoUs worth Rs 5.64 trn on Day 1

The highest investment proposal in terms of capital outlay came in the green hydrogen and renewable energy sectors

Topics
Karnataka government | Karnataka | Global Investors Meet

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Deals, mergers,
In the area of infrastructure and industrial/logistic parks, eight firms signed MoUs worth Rs 43,500 crore

The Karnataka government on Thursday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 50 companies approving their investment proposals worth Rs 5.64 trillion on the first day of the Global Investors' Meet in Bengaluru.

The highest investment proposal in terms of capital outlay came in the green hydrogen and renewable energy sectors.

According to the organisers of the three-day investors summit, the state signed MoUs with seven companies in the area of green hydrogen and its derivatives to the tune of Rs 2.91 trillion, while it entered into an agreement with nine companies in the area of renewable energy to the tune of Rs 1.29 trillion.

In the sunrise sector, 16 companies signed MoUs worth Rs 70,381 crore, while in core sectors, six companies entered into an agreement with the state for investment proposals worth Rs 25,024 crore.

In the area of infrastructure and industrial/logistic parks, eight firms signed MoUs worth Rs 43,500 crore.

On the manufacturing front in the areas of FMCG, textiles, sugar, biofuel and optical systems, the state signed MoUs with four firms for an investment proposal of Rs 4,704 crore.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani said when the event will conclude on November 4, his department would release a detailed list of MoUs signed by various companies with the government to invest in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 20:39 IST

