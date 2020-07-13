JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India GDP to fall 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed, 4% in base case: Report
Business Standard

Google bets on India's digital future, to invest Rs 75,000 cr in 5-7 yrs

Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai announces $ 10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund

Topics
Google | Sundar Pichai | Digital India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. Photo: PTI
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. Photo: PTI

Google on Monday announced Google for India Digitization Fund worth $10 billion (Rs 75,000 crore), which the technology giant would invest in India over the next 5-7 years. The investment will be done through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments.

Calling India's digital journey far from complete, Pichai announced the Google for India Digitization Fund that will invest nearly $ 10 billion in India over 5-7 years. "We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy," wrote Pichai.

Investments will focus on four areas important to India’s digitisation:

  • First, enabling affordable access and information to every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other.
  • Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs.
  • Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation.
  • Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture.

"As we make these investments, we look forward to working alongside Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government, as well as Indian businesses of all sizes to realise our shared vision for a Digital India," added Pichai
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU