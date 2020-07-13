Google bets on India's digital future, to invest Rs 75,000 cr in 5-7 yrs

on Monday announced for India Digitization Fund worth $10 billion (Rs 75,000 crore), which the technology giant would invest in India over the next 5-7 years. The investment will be done through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem

Calling India's digital journey far from complete, Pichai announced the for India Digitization Fund that will invest nearly $ 10 billion in India over 5-7 years. "We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy," wrote Pichai.

will focus on four areas important to India’s digitisation:

First, enabling affordable access and information to every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other.

Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs.

Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation.

Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture.

"As we make these investments, we look forward to working alongside Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government, as well as Indian businesses of all sizes to realise our shared vision for a Digital India," added Pichai