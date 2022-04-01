Government extends foreign trade policy till September 30

-
ALSO READ
Exporters across sectors are flushed with orders for next fiscal: FIEO
FIEO aims at $460-475 billion exports next fiscal year amid Covid woes
Union Budget 2022-23: Exporters call for a PLI scheme for containers
FTP should be extended for six more months
Freight rates may see more hike in India amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
-
The government has further extended the existing Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) till September 30 this year, according to a commerce ministry notification.
FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic growth and create jobs.
On March 31, 2020, the government had extended the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 for one year till March 31, 2021, amid the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.
In the policy, the government announces support measures for both goods and services exporters.
"The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 which is valid up to March 31, 2022 is extended up to September 30, 2022," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in the notification.
The merchandise exports rose by by 37 per cent to USD 400.8 billion in 2021-22 until March 21 against USD 292 billion in 2020-21. Imports during the period stood at USD 589 billion, leaving a trade deficit of about USD 189 billion.
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said that it was a good consideration to extend the FTP for few more months.
In a separate notification, the DGFT said import of urea on government account is allowed through Indian Potash Ltd till March 31, 2023.
This is subject to a norm under the foreign trade policy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU