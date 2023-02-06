Govt allocated Rs 4,418 cr for railways development in Telangana: Vaishnaw

JUST IN
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology of India. Photo: ANI
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology of India. Photo: ANI

Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Central Government has allocated Rs 4,418 crores in the Union Budget for speeding up the development of railway facilities in Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw lauded the Union Budget stating that the funds will be used to develop the rail facilities and speed up various projects in the state.

"As against Rs 886 crores during 2009-2014, the PM Modi-led government allocated Rs 4,418 crores in the state. The funds will help in improving the railway facilities and speed up projects including One Station One Product, new routes of Vande Bharat and Vande Metro, including many others," the Union Minister said on Saturday.

The allocation includes Rs 715 crores to Secunderabad Junction railway station and Rs 512 crores to the wagon manufacturing workshop in Kazipet, Minister Vaishnaw said.

"Additionally, 39 stations of the state will be added under Amrit Bharat Scheme to change the facelift of the stations. One station one product concept will also be implemented to encourage indigenous and specialized products and crafts of India by providing display and sale outlets on railway stations," he said.

He also said that new routes of Vande Bharat trains will be inaugurated in the state this year.

"A new concept of Vande metro, which will connect two cities in less than 100 kilometres of proximity will be constructed in the state," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Railway Minister called the Union budget a "growth engine" for the country. "The FM has allocated Rs 2.41 lakh crore for Railways which will be a big change for the sector as it will fulfil the aspirations of every passenger," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech in Parliament announced that a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the Railways, which is the highest ever outlay and about 9 times the outlay made in 2013-14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 06:50 IST

`
