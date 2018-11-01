JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Power sector to attract Rs 11.56 trillion investments in five years
Business Standard

Govt delays implementation of retaliatory tariffs on US goods till Dec 17

In September, India said it would raise tariffs on US goods on November 2

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Trucks carrying containers enter the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on the outskirts of Mumbai Photo: Reuters
Trucks carrying containers enter the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on the outskirts of Mumbai Photo: Reuters

India has delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to December 17, according to a government order that put off for a third time retaliatory action against US import tariffs on steel and aluminium.

In September, India said it would raise tariffs on US goods on Nov. 2.

Trade differences between New Delhi and Washington increased since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, but India's decision to further delay the imposition of tariffs comes as the two countries negotiate a package to remove trade friction over a range of items.

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from Aug. 4 on some U.S. products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

The Indian government later delayed imposing the tax until Sept. 18 and then again until Nov. 2.

 
First Published: Thu, November 01 2018. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements