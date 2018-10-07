Govt drafting framework to fast-track sale of non-core businesses of CPSEs

The is drafting a framework for ministries and departments which they would follow while selling non-core assets of CPSEs, an said.

The 'Asset Monetisation Framework', which is being drafted by the and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), will help the administrative ministries to fast-track hiving off and sale of non-core assets of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) under their administrative control.

"The framework will act as broad guidelines for the ministries to identify non-core assets and proceed with their sale process in an efficient and transparent manner," the told

To start with, DIPAM, after consulting ministries and CPSEs, has already identified huge tract of land and other assets of nine state-owned companies which will be hived off before they are put on the block for strategic sale.

The sale process of these assets has to be taken forward by the concerned administrative ministries, the said.

The nine whose non-core assets have been identified for hiving off are Pawan Hans, Scooters India, Air India, Bharat Pumps & Compressors, Ltd (PDIL), Hindustan Prefab, Hindustan Newsprint, Bridge and and Hindustan Fluorocarbons.

Most of the assets identified for separate disposal are land parcels and residential flats owned by the

With regard to Pawan Hans, the assets identified are and situated at that was taken on lease from the Airports Authority of (AAI).

For Air India, the assets to be hived off include at least four subsidiaries of the loss-making carrier, including Allied Services Ltd (AASL) and of (HCI).

Besides, the headquarter in the national capital, as well as various other land assets and buildings in different parts of the country, would be hived off for separate disposal. Various artworks and artefacts owned by the too would be put up on the block.

In the current fiscal, the government has set a target of Rs 800 billion, which includes strategic and minority stake sale in

The government already had already given in-principle approval for strategic sale of 24 state-owned companies.

These include of India, HLL Lifecare, Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, Units/JVs of ITDC, Bhadrawati, units of SAIL, of NMDC, and Ferro Scrap Nigam.

So far this fiscal, the government has raised over Rs 92.20 billion by divesting stakes in state-owned companies.

Last year, the government had mopped up over Rs 1.03 trillion from PSU This was aided by the country's oldest ONGC's Rs 369.15 billion acquisition of