Gadkari along with other Union ministers discuss ways to develop infra

Road Transport and Highways minister along with other Union ministers on Tuesday discussed various issues related to infrastructure development, including ways to expedite forest clearances for highway and other infrastructure projects.

Gadkari chaired a meeting of the ninth Group of Infrastructure Committee to address existing inter-ministerial issues with regard to implementation of infrastructure projects.

He reiterated his commitment to infrastructure development while giving due importance to protection of environment and ecology, and also suggested the idea of having a tree bank similar to the concept of carbon credit, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw , environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav, officials from various ministries and representatives from a few states, among others, participated in the meeting.

Vaishnaw underlined the importance of new technologies and financial models for railways' infrastructure enhancement and offered to work in close association with MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) on similar lines.

The minister also mentioned that he would like to examine the feasibility of working out a plan to lay the railway lines along the highways in the already acquired land in order to make the projects viable, as per the statement.

A major issue raised during the meeting pertained to forest clearances regarding highways and other infra projects, and the officers concerned were directed to expedite the process for the same immediately.

Land/ RoW (Right of Way) policies of railways and MoRTH, and making comprehensive guidelines for environment and forest clearance were also discussed at length, the statement said.

The ministers agreed to look into the matters raised by various agencies and resolve the same in order to expedite infrastructure projects, it added.

Several issues had been placed on the agenda for deliberation for expediting the progress of on-going infrastructure projects by resolving the issues related to NOCs (No Objection Certificates), facilitating working permissions/approvals, ensuring land allocation/transfer and release of funds.

Among others, pending forest and environment clearances, pending DPR (Detailed Project Report) approvals and issues of alignment of RoW policy were on the meeting agenda.

Senior officers from MoRTH, ministries of finance; port, shipping and waterways; environment, forest and climate change; railways; electronics and information technology; power and civil aviation participated in the meeting.

Officers from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and representatives from Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh were also present.

