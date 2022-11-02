JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt extends date of quality control order for 2 steel grades till Jan 23

The extension is for three months till January 23, 2023, the notification dated November 1, 2022, said

Topics
steel | Steel Industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Steel

The government has extended the enforcement date of its Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order for two grades of ferrosilicon and ferronickel by three months till January 2023.

"The Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order dated December 22, 2020, and subsequent order dated April 26, 2022, the date of enforcement of Indian Standards (IS) 1110:1990 ferrosilicon specification and IS 4409:1973 specification for ferronickel is extended further," according to a Steel Ministry notification.

The extension is for three months till January 23, 2023, the notification dated November 1, 2022, said.

According to an expert, ferrosilicon is imported from countries like Bhutan, South Africa etc to make CRGO (cold rolled grain oriented steel) and alloy steel, which are used to manufacture transformers, motors, rotors and other electrical items.

The order paves way for the import of these two grades without any duty for another three months, as per the notification.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, Manish Sarda, Chairman of Indian Ferro Alloy Producers' Association (IFAPA) said ferronickel is imported mainly from European countries besides Russia and China to produce stainless steel and alloy steel, which find application in white goods, metros, railways etc.

"We welcome the decision of the government," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 16:01 IST

`
