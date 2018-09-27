Govt raises import duties on 19 major items to curtail widening CAD

Nearly two weeks after announcing its plans to curb "non-essential" imports, the government on Wednesday raised import duties on 19 items, including consumer electronics, diamonds, jewellery, jet fuel and leather footwear, to curtail the widening current account deficit. The new tariffs come into effect from Wednesday midnight.

The import of these 19 items cost Rs 860 billion in 2017-18, according to the finance ministry. This, however, constituted just 2.8 per cent of India's total import bill last financial year, raising question marks over the efficacy of the ...