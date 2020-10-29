Govt releases quality control norms for leather footwear to contain imports

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has come out with quality control norms for different leather footwear including anti-riot shoes with a view to contain imports and production of sub-standard products in the country.

According to a notification, the products would have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The items cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear BIS mark.

The order has come into force from October 27 this year.

"The BIS shall be the certifying and enforcement authority for the goods," the notification said.

However, it added that the order -- the Footwear made from leather and other materials (Quality Control) Order, 2020 -- shall not apply to goods or articles meant for export purpose.

The department has also issued quality control norms for other goods including certain steel items and cables and pressure cooker.

Products included in the order include leather safety boots and shoes, canvas shoes rubber sole, sports footwear and derby shoes.

has also released the quality control order for footwear made from all-rubber and polymeric material and its components.

These goods include industrial and protective rubber knee and ankle boots; PVC sandal; rubber hawai chappal; rubber microcellular sheets, among others.

The move comes at a time when the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards, for over 350 products with a view to cut imports of those non-essential items.

