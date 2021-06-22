Govt revises timeline of second tranche of coal mine auctions

-
The coal ministry on Tuesday announced revision in the timeline of the second tranche of auctions for commercial mining.
In a statement, the ministry said the last date for registration of bidders and sale of tender documents on the MSTC website and the bid due date have been revised.
The last date for submission of bids has been extended to July 8, 2021.
The revised timeline will be uploaded on the MSTC website, it added.
The government had in March offered 67 coal mines for sale, launching the second tranche of commercial coal mining auctions and termed it a step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
This is the highest number of mines on offer in a particular tranche after commencement of the auction regime in 2014.
Of the total 38 coal blocks offered in the first round of auctions for commercial coal mining, the government successfully auctioned 20 mines.
