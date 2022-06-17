Govt to make sure capital expenditure supports growth momentum: CEA

-
ALSO READ
Taking a sneak peek at new CEA V Anantha Nageswaran's thoughts
Govt appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as new Chief Economic Advisor
Economic Survey estimates conservative, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
Meet the CEA who did not present this year's Economic Survey
See pvt-sector capex picking up in H2FY23: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
-
The government is committed to ensure that capital expenditure will continue to support the economic growth momentum regained after the third COVID-19 wave, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday.
The government has taken various steps -- including lowering taxes, the continuation of privatisation, setting up institutions for sequestering bad loans and managing them and launching an asset monetisation drive -- to strengthen the real economy.
"Given the ongoing sense of uncertainty among the private sector participants, both in banking and the non-banking world, the government is committed to making sure that capital expenditure continues (in) such (a way) that growth impulse that we have regained after the third wave is not surrendered," Nageswaran said while speaking at a banking event organised by Financial Express.
In the previous fiscal, while the capital expenditure was budgeted at Rs 6 lakh crore, the government managed to spend Rs 5.92 lakh crore.
"And hence, for the current financial year, if the government is able to execute the capital expenditure of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, then that is the biggest real economic intervention," he said.
Speaking about the banking industry, he said the sector has a very important role to play in sustaining the current growth scenario and turning the country's relative advantage today into a source of absolute growth advantage over other nations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU