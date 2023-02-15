JUST IN
India's January exports fall by 6.58% to $32.91 bn, imports down 3.63%
Business Standard

Govt to spend 75% defence outlay for procurement from Indian firms: Rajnath

The decision will mean setting aside of around Rs 100,000 crore for procurement of military platforms and equipment from the Indian manufacturers, he said

Topics
Defence Procurement | Rajnath Singh | Government

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

In a significant announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the government will spend 75 per cent of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers from 2023-24.

The decision will mean setting aside of around Rs 100,000 crore for procurement of military platforms and equipment from the Indian manufacturers, he said.

Singh made the announcement at an event where several agreements and technology transfer agreements were firmed up among large number of defence companies which participated in Aero India 2023.

"It is a very significant decision which will further strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing sector," Singh said.

He also said that Aero India 2023 has shown that the Indian defence sector is ready to march ahead along with top global defence companies.

The MoUs and technology transfer agreements signed during Aero India will facilitate a new beginning for defence manufacturing in India, he said.

A new chapter in India's aerospace sector has begun today, he said referring to the agreements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:56 IST

