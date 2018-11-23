Govt transfers over Rs 16 bn to 5.8 mn eligible mothers under PMMVY scheme

The government has transferred over Rs 16 billion to eligible mothers under through till Friday, Centre for Digital (CDFI) that uses technology for said.

"Rs 16,04,66,63,000 transferred through to 5.8 million women," CDFI said.

The non-profit organisation CDFI conceptualised, designed and implemented the PMMVY-CAS (Common Application Software) System through which disbursements were made.

The programme, which became applicable from January 1, 2017, provides a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 in three installments to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the first child through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT).