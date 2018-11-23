JUST IN
Govt transfers over Rs 16 bn to 5.8 mn eligible mothers under PMMVY scheme

The programme provides a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 in three installments to pregnant women and lactating mothers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | PTI photo

The government has transferred over Rs 16 billion to eligible mothers under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana through direct benefit transfer till Friday, Centre for Digital Financial Inclusion (CDFI) that uses technology for financial inclusion said.

"Rs 16,04,66,63,000 transferred through direct benefit transfer to 5.8 million women," CDFI said.

The non-profit organisation CDFI conceptualised, designed and implemented the PMMVY-CAS (Common Application Software) System through which disbursements were made.

The programme, which became applicable from January 1, 2017, provides a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 in three installments to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the first child through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT).
First Published: Fri, November 23 2018. 17:50 IST

