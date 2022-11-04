JUST IN
Business Standard

Goyal holds consultations with SEZ stakeholders on work from home facility

Meanwhile, Goyal also held a meeting with Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chern-Chyi Chen

Topics
Commerce ministry | Special Economic Zones | SEZs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

piyush goyal
Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

The commerce ministry on Friday held discussions with stakeholders of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) on the issue of work from home facility.

The consultations assume significance as the ministry is considering to allow 100 per cent Work From Home (WFH) for employees of units in SEZs.

In a tweet, the office of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, he "held consultations with SEZ stakeholders over Work from Home facility. With the hybrid model here to stay, the government is working to provide flexibility and create jobs in small cities to boost exports and fuel growth".

At present, WFH is permitted for a maximum period of one year in a SEZ unit and can be extended to 50 per cent of the total employees.

Meanwhile, Goyal also held a meeting with Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chern-Chyi Chen.

"Discussed enhanced cooperation in several areas of mutual interest and explored ways to further boost bilateral trade and investments between India and Taiwan," a separate tweet said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 21:36 IST

`
