Goyal holds consultations with SEZ stakeholders on work from home facility

The on Friday held discussions with stakeholders of (SEZs) on the issue of facility.

The consultations assume significance as the ministry is considering to allow 100 per cent (WFH) for employees of units in .

In a tweet, the office of Commerce and Industry Minister said, he "held consultations with SEZ stakeholders over facility. With the hybrid model here to stay, the government is working to provide flexibility and create jobs in small cities to boost exports and fuel growth".

At present, WFH is permitted for a maximum period of one year in a SEZ unit and can be extended to 50 per cent of the total employees.

Meanwhile, Goyal also held a meeting with Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chern-Chyi Chen.

"Discussed enhanced cooperation in several areas of mutual interest and explored ways to further boost bilateral trade and investments between India and Taiwan," a separate tweet said.

