GST collection jumps 28% YoY in July to second highest ever at Rs 1.49 trn

The goods and services tax (GST) collections grew 28 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 1.49 trillion in July — the second-highest mop-up ever. The highest-ever collection recorded in April at Rs 1.68 trillion.

For five months in a row now the monthly collections have been more than Rs 1.4 trillion, the finance ministry stated on Monday.

According to the government, revenue has grown 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) till July, “displaying very high buoyancy”.

“This is a clear impact of various measures taken by the Council in the past to ensure better compliance. Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having a positive impact on the revenues on a consistent basis,” the ministry said.

In June, 74.5 million e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than the 73.6 million in May, according to the government data.

Of total gross revenue collection, Central GST stood at Rs 25,751 crore, state GST was Rs 32,807 crore, integrated GST was Rs 79,518 crore (including Rs 41,420 crore collected on import of goods), and cess collection stood at Rs 10,920 crore (including Rs 995 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 32,365 crore to and Rs 26,774 crore to SGST from IGST, the ministry said. The total revenue of the Centre and states in July after regular settlement is Rs 58,116 crore for and Rs 59,581 crore for the SGST.

In July, revenue from import of goods was 48 per cent higher and the revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) was 22 per cent higher than the revenue from these sources during the same month last year.