Hardeep Singh Puri NBCC to equip itself to maximise its opportunities

Union Urban Affairs Minister has urged public sector construction company NBCC to equip itself to maximise its opportunities by building the appropriate capacities, and bidding and winning contracts on its own merit.

Complimenting the NBCC for the growth witnessed by it in the financial year 2021-22 despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, Hardeep Puri said that the company has not only demonstrated a commitment to rethinking and innovating business strategies, but also securing and delivering major projects. He urged the team at NBCC to pursue this more vigorously, and look to capture even more marquee infrastructure projects as the global construction industry rebounds after the pandemic.

The Minister was speaking at the 63rd Foundation Day of Limited, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Commending the NBCC for developing projects based on sustainable technologies and green building norms to reduce its overall carbon footprint, the Minister said that looking forward to the Prime Minister's vision of India@100 in this 'Amrit Kaal' of India's development, it is imperative that organisations such as NBCC adopt the latest construction standards to create sustainable and inclusive infrastructure.

During the event, the Minister applauded the engagement of NBCC in several important infrastructure projects - be it the development of Delhi's first 'World Trade Centre' or the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan into a world-class Exhibition-Cum-Convention Centre. He said that NBCC has also made a name for itself as a trusted partner of the government to resolve difficult projects such as the stalled Amrapali project in Noida.

The NBCC has already completed 3500 units, and is on track to deliver all the flats by 2024, added the Minister.

He noted that NBCC is increasing its footprints in foreign markets and exploring business in various countries such as Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Seychelles. He lauded the company for the quality of development, ingenuity of design, and timely delivery of its recent international projects, such as the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai; the Institute of Security and Law Enforcement Studies at Addu City, Maldives; the Supreme Court building in Mauritius; and the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre at Niger.

