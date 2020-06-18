Here are the rating agencies' forecasts on India in the last 2 months

It will really be a long road to recovery and going back to the pre-Covid-19 gross domestic product (GDP) rate in India will not be possible for the next three fiscals, says the latest report by Crisil, which expects the to contract 5 per cent in fiscal 2021.

With this, research and rating agency has revised its forecast downwards yet again after it slashed the rate of growth on April 28 to 1.8 per cent from its earlier forecast of 3.5 per cent growth.

On May 26th, CRISIL said it expected the current quarter’s GDP to shrink 25 per cent year on year.

Extension in lockdown, higher economic costs and an economic package that lacked muscle are the three key reasons why Crisil has downgraded the GDP forecast now.

