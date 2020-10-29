I-T refunds worth Rs 1.26 trn issued to 3.9 million taxpayers till Oct 27

-
ALSO READ
I-T refunds worth Rs 1.2 trn issued in FY21 to 3.8 mn taxpayers till Oct 20
Delhi govt warns strict action against companies defaulting on tax payments
Govt determined to make income tax system seamless: Anurag Thakur
I-T Dept issues refunds worth Rs 1.01 trn to 2.7 mn taxpayers till Sept 8
Refunds worth over Rs 1.23 trn issued to 3.8 mn taxpayers till Oct 13
-
The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.26 lakh crore to over 39 lakh taxpayers this fiscal so far.
This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 34,532 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 92,376 crore during this period.
Rs 1,26,909 crore tax refunds issued. 39.14 lakh taxpayers got refunds. Income tax refunds of Rs 34,532 crore have been issued in 37,21,584 cases. Corporate tax refunds of Rs. 92,376 crore have been issued in 1,92,409 cases (till 27th Oct,2020), the Office of Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU