In relief for FPIs, Sebi issues revised KYC norms, eligibility process

Providing relief to foreign portfolio investors, Sebi on Friday came out with revised Know Your client (KYC) norms as well as eligibility conditions for such entities.

Certain categories of would be required to maintain a list of beneficial owners and provide the same to the regulator.

"Category II and III registered prior to this circular (existing FPIs) should provide the list of BOs and applicable within six months," Sebi said in a circular.

The categorisation of is based on their risk profile.

The norms have been finalised after taking into consideration suggestions from a panel headed by former and comments from the public.