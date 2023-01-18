JUST IN
PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 38,000 cr during Mumbai visit on Jan 19
India better than many economies, needs work on labour mkts: Gita Gopinath
Fiscal consolidation expected on the back of lower subsidy payments
Govt may increase allocation for PLI schemes in Budget to boost exports
Need to forge pacts to attain India's net-zero targets: Industry leaders
Developed world to help small farmers in developing nations: India at WEF
Four out of five Indian professionals looking for new job in 2023: Research
India's population may have already overtaken China's, estimate analysts
Top headlines: RIL's green hydrogen biz, Sebi moots ASBA-like system
India's capex spending likely to slow on lower tax haul, global recession
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Fiscal consolidation expected on the back of lower subsidy payments
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India better than many economies, needs work on labour mkts: Gita Gopinath

IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has cautioned that India needs to work on labour markets and land, even as she hailed the country for doing better than many global economies

Topics
Gita Gopinath | IMF

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Gita Gopinath, Photo: PTI

IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has cautioned that India needs to work on labour markets and land, even as she hailed the country for doing better than many global economies.

In an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos on Wednesday, Gopinath cautioned against growing fragmentation globally, saying it hurt the global growth rate.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war has made countries much more concerned about national security and economic security, which is causing them to undertake policies that could lead to greater fragmentation, she was quoted as saying in the interview.

India though, she said, has been receiving lots of positive sentiments but at the same time added that greater reforms are needed for foreign direct investment in the manufacturing sector.

A lot of businesses and companies are looking towards India as an investment destination as they try to diversify away from countries including China, Gopinath further said.

Commenting on India's growth rate, the top IMF official said that in the current fiscal, it is 6.8 per cent while it would be 6.1 per cent for the next financial year.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gita Gopinath

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 14:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.