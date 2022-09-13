India could grow at about 7% annually this decade: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

-
ALSO READ
See pvt-sector capex picking up in H2FY23: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
India has shown exemplary resilience in recovery from Covid-19 crisis: CEA
India better placed to face global challenges and uncertainties: CEA
FY23 GDP forecasts by various agencies realistic: CEA Anantha Nageswaran
Oil prices surge to more than $1/barrel ahead of OPEC+ supply cut prospect
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India should be able to grow at about 7% annually this decade as investment spending is expected to rise and the digital economy picks up, the chief economic adviser said on Tuesday.
The government has already said it expects the world's fifth-largest economy to grow at more than 7% this fiscal year, after it expanded by 13.5% in the April-to-June quarter, the fastest pace in a year.
Economists, however, say growth is likely to lose momentum in the coming quarters as higher interest rates cool economic activity.
"While international agencies are showing our trend growth at 6%, I feel the trend growth will easily be 7% per annum for the remainder of this decade and beyond," said Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageshwaran at an event in New Delhi.
"I am taking 6% as the very easily attainable growth rate and I am adding 0.5% coming from the capex (capital expenditure) pool and another 0.5% will come from the digital public infrastructure that we have created."
Nageshwaran said that "investment spending which we had experienced back in 2006 to 2012, is going to come back and that is going to be one major driver (for growth)".
The rupee's depreciation of more than 7% against the dollar this year has pushed up the cost of imported items for consumers and businesses, but Nageshwaran said the country was not defending the currency.
"I don't think Indian fundamentals are such that we need to defend the rupee. The rupee can take care of itself," he said.
(Reporting by Shivam Patel and Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU