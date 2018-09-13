India deserves to be in NSG, still not there due to China's opposition: US

has not been able to secure membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group because of China's veto, a senior Trump Administration official said Thursday asserting that the will continue to advocate for New Delhi's membership in the elite grouping as it meets all the criteria.

has been seeking entry into the 48-member elite nuclear club, which controls nuclear trade, but has repeatedly stonewalled its bid.

While India, which is backed by the and a number of western countries has garnered the support of a majority of the group's members, has stuck to its stand that new members should sign the (NPT), making India's entry difficult as the group is guided by the consensus principle. is not a signatory to the NPT.

"Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) is a consensus-based organization. India has not been able to secure membership as a result of opposition from China," Alice Wells, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told a Washington audience.

"We have deemed that we're not going to limit our own cooperation with India based on a Chinese veto. Of course, we moved ahead with a STA One authorisation and we certainly believe that India meets all of the qualifications of the nuclear supplier's group and will continue to actively advocate on behalf of India's membership, Wells said in response to a question.

He said by granting (STA-1) status, the has placed India in the inner circle of America's closest allies.

"It reflects just the intimacy of the strategic partnership," she said in response to a question at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a top American think-tank.

The senior State Department Official hoped that the nuclear deal with India would finally see light of the day with the approaching of its 10th anniversary.

"With Westinghouse coming out of bankruptcy, we now have an opportunity to cross the finish line to really culminate in what was this historic process that began a decade ago to be able to have one of our premier companies provide in some of the safest and cleanest fuel that will benefit, tens of millions of Indian citizens," she said.

"It's a really another exciting chapter that hopefully we can close. Certainly, we will be supporting Westinghouse as it continues its conversations with India," she said.

US President George W Bush had signed the legislation on the Indo-US nuclear deal, approved by the US Congress, into law on October 8, 2008.