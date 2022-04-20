India ends FY22 with 2.6% drop in oil production

-
ALSO READ
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
Centre taking steps to boost oilseeds production; promote millets: Goyal
India's coal production grows 8.5% to 777.23 million tonnes in FY22
India's crude oil production drops 2.4% in January to 2,511 TMT
Oil, gas production to continue even as climate protests continue in the UK
-
India's crude oil production fell 2.67 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 31, as state-owned ONGC produced less than the target, but natural gas output rose helped by KG production by Reliance-BP.
Crude oil production at 29.69 million tonnes in 2021-22 (April 2020 to March 2022) was 2.63 per cent lower than the 30.5 million tonnes output a year back and 11.67 per cent below the target of 33.61 million tonnes, according to official data released by the oil ministry.
India's crude oil production has been on a decline during the past few years. From 35.7 million tonnes in 2017-18, it fell to 34.2 million tonnes in the following year and 32.2 in 2019-20 and 30.5 million tonnes in 2020-21.
The primary reason for the decline is the aging fields where natural production decline has set in. The output is being maintained by investing in technologies to boost the recovery rate.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 19.45 million tonnes of crude oil in the fiscal FY22, which was 13.82 per cent lower than the target and 3.62 per cent less than the output in the previous fiscal year.
This was due to less-than-anticipated production from the WO-16 cluster in the western offshore due to delay in mobilisation of a production unit and less oil in the NBP field due to an inspection-related shutdown, it said.
Natural gas output, however, rose 18.66 per cent to 34 billion cubic meters in FY22.
This is after Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner BP Plc started output from newer fields in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block.
Five-times higher output from eastern offshore at 1.34 bcm offset a 5.7 per cent decline in production by ONGC.
With demand returning with a rebound in economic activity, refineries processed 9 per cent more crude oil at 241.7 million tonnes in the 2021-22 fiscal.
They produced 254.3 million tonnes of petroleum products, up from 233.5 million tonnes a year back and the target of 249.8 million tonnes for the fiscal.
Refinery run was 89 per cent of the capacity in the fiscal, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU