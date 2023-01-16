JUST IN
Business Standard

India hopeful rupee trade with Russia will pick up in future: Govt official

Russia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Bangladesh are some of the countries that are keen on rupee trade with India

Topics
India Russia | Russia | India-Russia ties

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is hopeful that rupee trade with Russia will pick up in the future after the two sides recently spoke about facilitating trade in local currencies, an Indian trade ministry official said on Monday.

India has been exploring a rupee trade settlement mechanism with Russia since soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February but the countries have not formalised the rules yet.

New Delhi has become Moscow's largest oil buyer after China, buying discounted Russian crude well below a $60 price cap agreed by Western nations while also trying to close a growing trade deficit with the country.

India is looking to enhance exports of electronic items to Russia, Satya Srinivas, a secretary at the trade ministry, told reporters in New Delhi.

The two countries are engaging "at all levels" to resolve issues related to trade barriers and a payments mechanism, Srinivas said.

Russia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Bangladesh are some of the countries that are keen on rupee trade with India, he added.

 

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Shivam Patel; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 17:39 IST

`
