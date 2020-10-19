India needs to export 6 million tonne sugar as output rebounds: Trade body

-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India needs to export 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2020/21 marketing year started on Oct. 1 as the production is set to jump on higher area, a leading trade body said on Monday.
The world's biggest consumer of the sweetener is likely to produce 31 million tonnes of sugar in the new season, nearly 13% more than a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.
India started the new marketing year with carry forward stocks of 10.64 million tonnes, lower than the 14.58 million tonnes a year ago, the ISMA said.
