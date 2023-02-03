JUST IN
Punjab cabinet imposes 90 paise per litre cess on sale of petrol, diesel
Trustees will be liable in case of non-payment of exit tax: CBDT chief
Indian financial markets remain well-regulated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Forex reserves at near 7-month high of $577 bn on spike in currency assets
Planned FY24 spectrum sale round drives non-tax revenue goal from telecom
Heavy Industries ministry budget doubled; 93% goes towards e-mobility
Modi govt goes the extra mile to woo tribal population ahead of polls
Sitharaman to begin post-budget outreach in Mumbai, meet business leaders
India imports 15.27 million ton fertilisers till Dec in this fiscal: Centre
Industry players welcome Budget's focus on farming, sustainable tech
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Wheat prices fall over 10% in 7 days on selling of FCI stock in open market
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's coal production rises by nearly 13% in January to 89.96 mn tonnes

The country's coal production increased by 12.94 per cent to 89.96 million tonnes in January 2023

Topics
Coal production | coal industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coal

The country's coal production increased by 12.94 per cent to 89.96 million tonnes in January 2023.

The country's coal output stood at 79.65 million tonnes (MT) in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

As per provisional data of the coal ministry, Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered a production growth of 11.44 per cent in January, whereas SCCL and captive mines, and others posted a growth of 13.93 per cent and 22.89 per cent, respectively.

Of the top 37 coal producing mines, production of 28 was more than 100 per cent, while the output of three mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent during last month.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 8.54 per cent to 81.91 MT last month compared to 75.47 MT in January last fiscal.

"The power utilities despatch has increased by 8.01 per cent to 67.72 MT during Jan'23 as compared to 62.70 MT in Jan'22," it said.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal production

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 21:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.