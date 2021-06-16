India's fuel sales recover as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease

Domestic fuel sales by India's state refiners recovered in the first half of June, as the world's third-largest oil consumer started easing lockdown restrictions, though were still lower than year-ago levels, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Gasoline sales during June 1-15 jumped 13% and diesel sales rose 12%, compared with the same period last month, data compiled by the state refiners showed.

India's fuel demand in May slumped to its lowest since last August with a second COVID-19 wave stalling mobility and muting economic activity in the Asian country.

However, the data showed that sales of gasoline fell 3.5% and diesel declined 7.5% in the first half of June, when compared with the same period last year.

State companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd - own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

Indian fuel demand had recovered in March to levels seen before the first wave of the early last year, but declined since April due to restrictions amid a staggering spike in infections.

Many Indian states have now begun easing COVID-19 restrictions as the number of new infections dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

