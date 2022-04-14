India's March palm oil imports jump as Ukraine sunoil supplies halt

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports jumped 18.7% in March from the previous month, as traders moved to secure alternatives to sunflower oil that can no longer be bought from Ukraine, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

The higher purchases of palm oil by India, the world's biggest importer of edible oils, could support Malaysian palm oil futures..

In March, 539,793 tonnes of palm oil landed in India, up from 454,794 tonnes in February, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

India imported 212,484 tonnes of sunflower oil in March, up from 152,220 tonnes in February, helped by the arrival of a few ships that had left Ukraine before the war, it said.

"However in April, as no shipment from Ukraine came, sunflower oil import may fall to nearly 80,000 tonnes, mainly arriving from Russia and Argentina only," it said.

India has contracted for 45,000 tonnes of Russian sunflower oil at a record high price for shipments in April, as edible oil prices in the local market surged because of the cessation of Ukrainian supply.

The country's soyoil imports in March fell to 299,421 tonnes from 376,594 tonnes a month ago, the SEA said.

"Brazil and Argentina have limited soyoil surplus. In the past few months, India was trying to buy soyoil from other origins including the United States and Germany. But these countries can't ship big volume," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

India has imported a record 112,576 tonnes of soyoil from the United States in the first five months of the current 2021/22 marketing year ending on Oct. 31, the SEA data showed.

As sunoil and soyoil supplies are limited, India has no choice but to import more than 600,000 tonnes of palm oil in April, the dealer said.

India buys palm oil from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil mainly from Argentina and Brazil.

imports up 13% to over 1.1 million tonnes in March: SEA (PTI)

imports rose 13 per cent in March to over 11 lakh tonnes on higher shipments of edible oil, according to industry data.

Import of vegetable oils (comprising edible oil and non-edible oil) in March 2022 stood at 11,04,570 tonnes as compared to 9,80,243 tonnes in March 2021, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, said.

While edible oil imports increased to 10,51,698 tonnes in March 2022 from 9,57,633 tonnes in the year-ago period, the imports of non-edible oil rose to 52,872 tonnes from 22,610 tonnes during the period under review.

The overall import of vegetable oils during first five months of oil year 2021-22, November 2021-March 2022, reported at 57,95,728 tonnes compared to 53,75,003 tonnes during the same period of last year.

During the first five months of 2021-22 oil year, the import of refined edible oil jumped sharply to 7,71,268 tonnes from 24,101 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. The imports of crude edible oil fell to 48,71,650 tonnes from 52,16,225 tonnes.

"During November 2021-March 2022, has decreased to 26,53,253 tonnes from 30,90,559 tonnes in November 2020-March 2021, while soft oil import has increased to 29,89,665 tonnes from 21,49,767 tonnes in November 2020-March 2021, mainly due to higher import of soybean oil," SEA said.

The association said during the last month, 2,12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil arrived as vessels, which left before conflict between Russia and Ukraine arrived in India. The imports came mainly from Ukraine (1,27,000 tonnes), Russia (73,500 tonnes) and Argentina (11,900 tonnes).

"However in April '22 as no shipment from Ukraine took place, sunflower oil import may fall to nearly 80,000 tonnes, mainly arriving from Russia and Argentina only," it said.

High prices of sunflower oil in international market at USD 2,200 per tonne and lesser availability has resulted in lower demand and consumption of sunflower oil.

"This shortfall partially being replaced by other edible oils like palmolein, soybean oil, groundnut oil in South India and by refined mustard oil and ricebran oil in North India. Also during the last one month, prices of soya oil, sunflower oil, palm oil and other edible oil declined providing some relief to consumer," SEA said.

