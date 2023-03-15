India's milk production rises 5% to 221.06 mn tonnes in FY22: Centre

India's production rose 5 per cent in 2021-22 to 221.06 million tonnes, the government said on Wednesday.

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday unveiled an annual publication 'Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2022'.

The Minister congratulated Animal Husbandry's Statistics Division for coming out with this publication. He said the book has become an important source of information in the field of livestock, according to an official statement.

"Total production in the country during 2021-22 is 221.06 million tonnes," the statement said. In 2021-22, the production has registered an annual growth rate of 5.29 per cent.

Top five major milk-producing states are Rajasthan (15.05%), Uttar Pradesh (14.93%), Madhya Pradesh (8.06%), Gujarat (7.56%) and Andhra Pradesh (6.97%).

As per the data, in 2021-22, the total egg production in the country stood at 129.60 billion nos, up 6.19 per cent as compared to previous year.

Total five major egg-producing states are Andhra Pradesh (20.41%), Tamil Nadu (16.08%), Telangana (12.86%), West Bengal (8.84%) and Karnataka (6.38%).

The total meat production in the country is 9.29 million tonnes for the year 2021-22 with an annual growth rate of 5.62 per cent. The total five major meat producing States are Maharashtra (12.25%), Uttar Pradesh (12.14%), West Bengal (11.63%), Andhra Pradesh (11.04%), and Telangana (10.82%).

The total wool production during 2021-22 is 33.13 thousand tonnes, which has declined by 10.30 per cent as compared to previous year.

According to the statement, the per-capita availability of milk is 444 gram/day during 2021-22. In 2021-22, the per-capita availability of egg is 95 nos per annum. The per-capita availability of meat is 6.82 kg/annum during 2021-22, the statement said.

