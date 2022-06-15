India's petrol, diesel sales jump in first fortnight of June

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices can rise by Rs 12, LPG by Rs 280 a cylinder: Nomura
Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 135; domestic LPG price unchanged
Jet Airways 2.0 faces turbulence before take-off?
Deflating outlook: Households must prepare for hefty rise in LPG prices
Jet fuel price cut by 1.3%, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 135
-
India's petrol consumption jumped by 54 per cent and that of diesel soared by 48 per cent in the first fortnight of June from a year earlier with continuing demand recovery from a relatively low base in 2021 when the world's third-biggest oil user was in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19.
Petrol sales by state-owned fuel retailers, which control roughly 90 per cent of the market, at 1.28 million tonnes between June 1 and 14 was 54.2 per cent higher than the same period last year when a devastating second COVID-19 wave wreaked havoc on the economy.
This consumption was 48.2 per cent higher than the demand in the first fortnight of June 2020 and 25 per cent more than the 1.02 million tonnes of sales in the pre-COVID June 2019. Month-on-month sales were up 0.8 per cent, preliminary industry data showed on Wednesday.
Diesel, the most-used fuel in the country, saw sales jumping 47.8 per cent year-on-year to 3.4 million tonnes between June 1-14. This was 37.3 per cent higher than the corresponding period of June 2020 and 20.3 per cent more than the pre-COVID 2019 period. It was 12 per cent higher than the 3.03 million tonnes of consumption during May 1-14 this year.
Industry sources said consumption in June was higher because demand returned after high prices in the previous month impacted sales. Also aiding the demand was the start of the harvesting season.
Another factor was the low base effect.
Cooking gas, whose prices were hiked by Rs 103.50 per cylinder since March, saw sales rising by 4.21 per cent to 1.06 million tonnes in the first fortnight of June. This was 20.3 per cent higher than 2020 and 28.1 per cent more than June 1-14, 2019.
LPG consumption was 28.1 per cent more than June 2019 demand and 2.9 per cent higher than 1.03 million tonnes in May 2022.
Jet fuel (ATF) sales more than doubled to 242,900 tonnes as the aviation sector opened up after two years. ATF consumption was 125.1 per cent more than June 2020 but 16.5 per cent lower than the pre-COVID sales of 290,800 tonnes in June 2019. Month-on-month sales were up 1.2 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU