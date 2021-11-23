India's Q2 GDP likely to grow 8.1%, says SBI research report

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
-
The country's GDP growth is likely to be around 8.1 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal year and in the range of 9.3-9.6 per cent during 2021-22 (FY22), according to an SBI research report.
In the first quarter of FY22, the economy grew 20.1 per cent. For the FY22, the RBI has estimated real GDP growth to be at 9.5 per cent — 7.9 per cent in Q2, 6.8 per cent in Q3, and 6.1 per cent in Q4.
“According to SBI’s Nowcasting Model, the forecasted GDP growth for Q2FY22 would be 8.1 per cent, with an upward bias. The full-year (FY22) GDP growth is now revised upwards to 9.3-9.6 per cent, from our earlier estimate of 8.5-9 per cent,” the research report, Ecowrap, said.
The projected 8.1 per cent growth rate in Q2FY22 is the highest growth across all economies, it said. The average GDP growth of 28 selected economies has decelerated to 4.5 per cent in Q3 (2021), against 12.1 per cent. Also at an annual rate of 9.3-9.6 per cent, the country’s real GDP growth would now be 1.5-1.7 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic level of FY20.
On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government would repeal the three farm laws. He also said a committee would be set up to decide on matters, including promotion of zero-budget farming, scientifically changing the crop pattern, keeping in mind the changing requirements of the country and make MSP more effective and transparent.
The report also said five agricultural reforms could act as enablers, even without these Bills.
“First, instead of MSP as a price guarantee that farmers are demanding, the government could insert a quantity guarantee clause for a minimum period of five years that procurement to production percentage of crops (being currently procured) should at least be equal to last year percentage,” the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU