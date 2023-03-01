India's unemployment rate rose to 7.45% from 7.14% in January: CMIE

India's rose to 7.45% in February from 7.14% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Wednesday.

The urban declined to 7.93% in February from 8.55% in the previous month, while the rural rose to 7.23% from 6.48%, the data showed.

