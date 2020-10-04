India set an example of being social capital during Covid: Mohan Bhagwat

-
-
Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who inaugurated the virtual national conference of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) from here on Saturday, said that India has set an example of being a social capital during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Addressing the delegates, Bhagwat said, "The Bharatiya Mazadoor Sangh should expand its work in the unorganised sector in order to bring about transformation there."
The conference was attended by over 3,000 delegates representing nearly 6,000 unions and 40 sector-wise federations from all over India.
Bhagwat said the BMS should work for exploitation-free India so that everyone gets justice.
"The BMS should work in coordination with other friendly and committed organisations working for the development of the marginalised sections of the society. We should not deviate from our basic national ideology and keep our fundamentals intact and should have faith in Indian values," he added.
The RSS chief called for creating a new culture in the labour sector and work for its development. He also emphasised on the need to match steps with technology.
"The BMS is working on its principle of "sangharsh and samvad" to protect workers' rights and achieve their welfare," he said.
The inaugural session was presided over by C.K. Saji Narayanan, National President, BMS, and was anchored by BMS General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay.
